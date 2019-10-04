Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $37.36 Million Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 702.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,904 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Popular worth $37,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Popular by 41.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 389,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,196 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

BPOP opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

