Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.75 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $36,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 32,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter.

NUEM opened at $24.57 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

