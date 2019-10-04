Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 828.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 389,187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $36,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,654,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Crane by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,031,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other Crane news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

