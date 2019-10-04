Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvectra Corporation develops and commercializes neuromodulation medical device for the treatment of nervous system disorders. It also provides neural interface technology, components and systems, as well as NeuroNexus SmartBox portable control and data streaming systems. Nuvectra Corporation is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Nuvectra stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 178,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvectra has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvectra will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

