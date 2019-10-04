Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Trading Down 9.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) fell 9.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.82, 6,231,095 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,990,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Nuance Communications, Inc. sold 650,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,062,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,740,709 shares in the company, valued at $607,592,053. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,812.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,587 shares of company stock worth $11,980,500. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $12,960,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuance Communications by 612.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 670,463 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $8,476,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,540,000 after buying an additional 499,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.