Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.74. Novelion Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novelion Therapeutics stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,296 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 14.87% of Novelion Therapeutics worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

