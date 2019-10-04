Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $82,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 795.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.02. 1,176,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.