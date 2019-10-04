Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 135,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,727,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,508,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 985,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 276,384 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 382,622 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 508,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 66,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.