North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,323 Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 27,763.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

BLBD traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,182. The firm has a market cap of $468.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird Corp has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.77 million during the quarter. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a net margin of 2.74%.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

