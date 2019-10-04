North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $192,788,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 50.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.68. 582,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,042. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.80 and a 200 day moving average of $185.99. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

