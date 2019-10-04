North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,534,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 587,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,490,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.66. 18,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,686. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $181.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.12.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

