North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 4,378 Shares of Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.87% of Eastern worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eastern by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Eastern by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO August M. Vlak acquired 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $278,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peggy Scott acquired 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $51,514.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226 shares in the company, valued at $5,704.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastern Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.44 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

