Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Bank of America cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

