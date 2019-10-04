Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 55000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Noram Ventures Company Profile (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.