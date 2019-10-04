Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 10,993 Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of TiVo worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TiVo by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TiVo by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TiVo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TiVo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TiVo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIVO. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

TIVO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,836. The company has a market capitalization of $957.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.16. TiVo Corp has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.48 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 52.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. TiVo’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

