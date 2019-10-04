Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.24.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,088. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $154.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.