Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,798,000 after purchasing an additional 557,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,382,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,466,000 after acquiring an additional 307,940 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,909,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,929,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

AFL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 51,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,780 shares of company stock worth $835,628 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.