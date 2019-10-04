Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $698,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 626,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 82,156 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $709,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $823,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,727.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. 281,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

