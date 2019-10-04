Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $23,925,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flex by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 92,254 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $174,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Flex by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,558,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $852,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 130,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,499. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

