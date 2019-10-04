Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 557,582 shares of company stock valued at $50,562,370. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,701. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

