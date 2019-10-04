Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $50.58. 1,416,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

