Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.
NYSE:NEP traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $50.58. 1,416,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $53.90.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.
About Nextera Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
