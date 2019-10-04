Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) PT Lowered to GBX 630

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

NFC stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 496 ($6.48). The company had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of GBX 433 ($5.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 578.51. The company has a market cap of $418.23 million and a P/E ratio of 30.43.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.