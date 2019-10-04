Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 291,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,180. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $670.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Newpark Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,290,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 12.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 696,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,668,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 461.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

