Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.74.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 332,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,731. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $107,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,401.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,110 shares of company stock worth $3,082,602 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.