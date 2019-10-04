Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 9.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $42,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 120,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,305.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 148,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $38.45. 335,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,412.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $574,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,377.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

