New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

NYSE:NMFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.53.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

In related news, COO John Kline purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $124,729.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

