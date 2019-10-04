Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.42. The company had a trading volume of 99,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,403. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $25,729.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,699.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,565 shares of company stock valued at $43,742,745. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

