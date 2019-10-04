Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,988,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,203,000 after buying an additional 901,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after buying an additional 256,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,100. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

