Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 5,525 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.46. 246,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

