Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 180.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,179.13. 92,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,313. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,201.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,171.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

