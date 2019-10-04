Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 65,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 442,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,342. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.