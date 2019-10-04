Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,440. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $234.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

