Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.32. 397,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.