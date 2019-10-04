Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 170.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 159.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 12,791.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 935,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,206. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.95.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,818,901.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.