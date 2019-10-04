Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 806 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 96.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.15. 395,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

