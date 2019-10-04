Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.18. 3,658,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,811,521. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

