NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given a $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America set a $56.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on NetApp to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.55.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $51.42. 2,032,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,986. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 1,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.