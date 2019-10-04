Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Down 6.1%

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, 1,792,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,799,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.85.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Navient by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 134,042 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Navient by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Navient by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

