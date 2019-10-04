Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

NAVI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.49. 69,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Navient has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,002,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,080,000 after buying an additional 233,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,099,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,265,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,228,000 after purchasing an additional 469,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,314,000 after purchasing an additional 94,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

