Natixis Sells 67,949 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Natixis reduced its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,949 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of New Residential Investment worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,732,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 989,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NRZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 1,597,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

