Natixis Raises Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Natixis raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,858,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 751,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 436,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $20,393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1,664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 347,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 327,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. 2,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.