Natixis Makes New $9.77 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after acquiring an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 699,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $198.14. 6,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,039. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average of $197.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $222.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

