Natixis Has $15.81 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 402.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,524 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,725. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.49.

In other news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.