Natixis Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Natixis increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Oracle were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 194.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 935,143 shares of company stock worth $49,307,209. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,839,964. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

