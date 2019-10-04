Natixis Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Natixis raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,180 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.21% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 157,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

