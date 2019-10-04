National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EYE. Loop Capital upgraded shares of National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

EYE stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. 1,638,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $1,463,677.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

