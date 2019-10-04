NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 255,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,558. The firm has a market cap of $790.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $899,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,098. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

