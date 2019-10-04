Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 828,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

