Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 4,173,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

