Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after buying an additional 305,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after buying an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

